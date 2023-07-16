Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $711.75.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

