Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

