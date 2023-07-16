Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OSIIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,728. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.