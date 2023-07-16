Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Osino Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OSIIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,728. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.
Osino Resources Company Profile
