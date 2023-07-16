Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.84.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

