Oxen Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $276,376.33 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $276,376.33 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,386.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00312288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.00844532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00541980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00063096 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00121132 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,902,172 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

