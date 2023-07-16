Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OXLCP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

