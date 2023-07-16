P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 716,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after acquiring an additional 603,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,899. The firm has a market cap of $552.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

