Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.85.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

PH stock opened at $396.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $402.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.36 and its 200 day moving average is $337.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.