Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PYCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Shares of PYCR stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM
In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
