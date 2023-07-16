Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $161.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

