PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,471,100 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 2,936,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
PetroTal Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. 23,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,781. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.
PetroTal Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.