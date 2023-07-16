PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,471,100 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 2,936,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

PetroTal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. 23,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,781. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

