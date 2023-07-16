Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $150,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after buying an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,772,000 after buying an additional 931,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,597. The stock has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

