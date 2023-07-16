PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance

PICC Property and Casualty stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 5,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $33.09.

PICC Property and Casualty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $1.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from PICC Property and Casualty’s previous dividend of $1.32. PICC Property and Casualty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

