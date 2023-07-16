PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

