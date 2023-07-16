Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 281.4% in June

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,741,400 shares, an increase of 281.4% from the June 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.1 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
Shares of PIAIF remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.19.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
