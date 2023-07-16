Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 281.4% in June

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,741,400 shares, an increase of 281.4% from the June 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

Shares of PIAIF remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

