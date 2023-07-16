Polygon Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002572 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.27 billion and $281.70 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon Profile

Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,469,069 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

