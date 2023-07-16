Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

POAHY remained flat at $5.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,210. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Porsche Automobil

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.