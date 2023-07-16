PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $233,508.41 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $233,508.41 and $67.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00313890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,363,364 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

