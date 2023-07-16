Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Down 63.7% in June

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Price Performance

Shares of PSGFF remained flat at 0.29 during midday trading on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52-week low of 0.29 and a 52-week high of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.43.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ores and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

