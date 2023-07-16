Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Down 63.7% in June

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Price Performance
Shares of PSGFF remained flat at 0.29 during midday trading on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52-week low of 0.29 and a 52-week high of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.43.
About Precious Shipping Public
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precious Shipping Public
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Precious Shipping Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Shipping Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.