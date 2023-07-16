Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prenetics Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 83.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%.

NASDAQ:PRE opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.46. Prenetics Global has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

