Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 221.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 137,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.