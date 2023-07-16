Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 315 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 2.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $187.68 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.36 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.92.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at $43,907,936.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,462 shares of company stock worth $10,334,368 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

