ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at JMP Securities

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PRA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

ProAssurance Price Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $834.22 million, a PE ratio of -308.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Further Reading

