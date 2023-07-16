Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

PCSA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,635. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10.

In other news, CEO David Young bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.