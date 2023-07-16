Prometeus (PROM) One Day Volume Reaches $978,237.14

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00012866 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $75.08 million and $978,237.14 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

