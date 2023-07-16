Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of PGUUF remained flat at $0.67 during trading hours on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

