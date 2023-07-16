PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Update

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

PTNDY stock remained flat at $21.95 during midday trading on Friday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.50%.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011.

