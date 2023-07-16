Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Down 56.5% in June

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 712.7 days.
Puma Stock Performance
Shares of Puma stock remained flat at $63.76 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. Puma has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.
Puma Company Profile
