Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Down 56.5% in June

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 712.7 days.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of Puma stock remained flat at $63.76 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. Puma has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

