PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PURE Bioscience Stock Performance
PURE Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 26,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,313. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 247.89% and a negative return on equity of 151.03%.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.
