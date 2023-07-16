Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 15,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,632. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

