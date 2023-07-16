Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Lifted by B. Riley

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

NYSE SAR opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.