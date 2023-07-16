Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. ATB Capital raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.77.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.10 and a 1 year high of C$26.51.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.