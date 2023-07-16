Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
QABSY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.
About Qantas Airways
