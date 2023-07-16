Qtum Market Cap Tops $285.97 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Qtum has a total market cap of $285.97 million and $29.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00009021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.08 or 0.06377273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,741,104 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

