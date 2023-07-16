Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $289.40 million and approximately $31.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.24 or 0.06374178 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,740,203 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

