Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,800 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quotient Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 1,299,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,216. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

