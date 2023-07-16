Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 536.8% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.9 %

QRTEB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 3,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

