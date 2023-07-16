Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Ratos AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.12 during trading on Friday. Ratos AB has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken raised Ratos AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Ratos AB (publ)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

