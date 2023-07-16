RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target Cut to $126.00

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $658.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

