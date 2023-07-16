Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

