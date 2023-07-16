Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Articles

