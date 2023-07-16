ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $884.33 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 159.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00311338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018921 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

