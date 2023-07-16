Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Down 32.3% in June

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,018. The stock has a market cap of $854.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.40 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

