Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0821 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Request has a total market cap of $82.12 million and $608,085.70 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08289412 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,488,464.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

