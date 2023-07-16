Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hess Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.82.

Hess Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of HES opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03. Hess has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. Hess’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.