Reviewing ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) and NU (NYSE:NU)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) and NU (NYSE:NU) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank and NU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABN AMRO Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A NU 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

NU has a consensus price target of $6.51, indicating a potential downside of 15.62%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than ABN AMRO Bank.

This table compares ABN AMRO Bank and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A NU -3.21% 6.73% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABN AMRO Bank and NU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NU $4.79 billion 7.56 -$364.58 million ($0.04) -193.00

ABN AMRO Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU.

Summary

NU beats ABN AMRO Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; provides revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

