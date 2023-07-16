RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of RF Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,556,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in RF Acquisition by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in RF Acquisition by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

RF Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

RFAC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. RF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

