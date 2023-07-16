RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Short Interest Update

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,300 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RLI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.34. 184,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,551. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in RLI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RLI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

