Robert W. Baird Raises AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $21.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.03.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AHCO opened at $13.36 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.05 million. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.