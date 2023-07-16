Robert W. Baird Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $310.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $266.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.49. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

