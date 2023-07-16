Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 379.9% from the June 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.8 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF remained flat at $4.41 during trading on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

