Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 379.9% from the June 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.8 days.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF remained flat at $4.41 during trading on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.
About Rogers Sugar
